Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
New Details: Board, former Lakota East principal reach settlement; vote
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
4
Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital
5
Liberty Center sues business for never opening In the Game site there