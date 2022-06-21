Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-44-61-63-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, forty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
