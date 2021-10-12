journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-20-33-39-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(eleven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

