Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-20-33-39-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(eleven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
