Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
