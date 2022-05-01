Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
thyssenkrupp Bilstein showcases new research and development facility
2
New Hamilton park to be named in honor of man who is leading its...
3
Oxford church brings back Red Door Community Concerts, launches with...
4
Top local news for Friday, April 29, 2022
5
5 uplifting stories: A new mascot for Miracle League Fields...