Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-05-06-28-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, five, six, twenty-eight, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
New bench at library memorializes Talawanda teacher and volunteer
2
In visit to Butler County, Biden calls on congress to support U.S...
3
Fretboard one of four area breweries to win top craft beer awards
4
A second JD Vance book falls through, publisher says
5
5 uplifting stories: Hamilton couple opens Oliver’s Toy Chest, New...