Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-05-06-28-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, five, six, twenty-eight, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

