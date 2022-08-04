journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

