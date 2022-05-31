journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

27-28-51-68-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

