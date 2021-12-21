Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-13-23-34-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(two, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
