Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
‘Last mile’ Amazon distribution center in West Chester seeks staff amid
2
Schools, police manage string of threats after Michigan shooting
3
Dozens of Ross Twp. residents protest $353M mixed-use development
4
Prosecutor seeks help for Good Samaritan whose car was totaled when she
5
Hamilton government considers buying Chem-Dyne Superfund site