Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-25-44-53-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twenty-five, forty-four, fifty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

