Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-41-56-57-63, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(eleven, forty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

