Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Coroner IDs man and woman involved in Hamilton murder-suicide
2
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
3
Woman indicted on multiple arson charges for Middletown fire
4
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
5
Fairfield post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair