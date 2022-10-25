journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)

