Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-09-11-16-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(five, nine, eleven, sixteen, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Second grader’s lemonade stand raises thousands of dollars for...
2
Area safety council to simulate active shooter scenario
3
Greg Meyer, Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields architect, dies at 55
4
Final Red Brick Friday of season will welcome back Miami University...
5
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio