news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-09-11-16-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(five, nine, eleven, sixteen, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

