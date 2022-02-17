Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-30-40-42-48, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, thirty, forty, forty-two, forty-eight; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
