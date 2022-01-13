Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-21-22-30-33, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 4

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

