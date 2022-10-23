Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
HPD: Incident on Rockford Drive believed to be murder-suicide
2
Hamilton to move quicker to fix water main break issue on residential...
3
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
4
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...