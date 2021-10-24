Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-30-51-57-63, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
