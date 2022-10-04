journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000

