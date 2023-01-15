journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

24-26-39-47-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Hamilton already seeing economic impact of Spooky Nook Sports at...
2
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
3
Hamilton girl battling her way to fame in international kick boxing
4
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
5
Former Butler County Vet Board member Bob Perry remembered as honest...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top