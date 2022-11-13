journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Share your story: What are you most grateful for in 2022?
2
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
3
Verity award recipient says knowing Armco executive ‘means a lot to me’
4
Largest-ever veterans event at county fairgrounds a chance to offer...
5
Talawanda levy failure: ‘We have to live with the money we have’
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top