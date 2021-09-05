Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
32-35-40-52-54, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
