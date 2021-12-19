Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(two, six, twenty-four, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Nashville-based Eagles tribute band set to play in Fairfield next month
4
City of Hamilton to honor The Cunningham Sisters this weekend
5
Bengals great Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school kids to shopping...