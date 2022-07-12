Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-26-34-37-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(four, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
2
Survey: How is the cost of childcare affecting you?
3
CSX officials: Train crew reached max hours, causing Hamilton crossings...
4
Canoes, trailer stolen from YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard
5
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...