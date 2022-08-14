Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
