Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

36-38-45-62-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

