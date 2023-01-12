Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
