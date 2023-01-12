journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Police investigate shots fired into parked car in West Chester
2
Fitton Center teams with 80 Acres CEO to teach students about high-tech...
3
Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business
4
Anthony Wayne building clear of tenants as hotel transformation work...
5
Some CVG flights delayed, canceled because of FAA computer outage
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top