Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

