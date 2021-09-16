Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-04-18-46-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(one, four, eighteen, forty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
