news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-04-18-46-62, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(one, four, eighteen, forty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

