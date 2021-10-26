Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-27-29-44-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-four, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
