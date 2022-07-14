Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-23-36-47-63, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
