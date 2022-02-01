Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-15-51-61-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(ten, fifteen, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

