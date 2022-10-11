Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
