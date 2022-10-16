journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5

(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Staffing at local hospitals largely influenced by pandemic’s impact
2
Officials consider programs to help Butler County’s seniors with...
3
Lakota’s Cyber Academy training future cyber security warriors
4
City moves forward with plans to replace Lindenwald fire station
5
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chip packs recalled
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top