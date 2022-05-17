Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-15-22-36-64, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Top local news for Monday, May 16, 2022
2
Butler, Warren counties at highest level of risk for spreading...
3
Middletown BMV reopens one month after closing due to low staffing
4
Kettering Health Hamilton gets awards for patient safety, mammogram...
5
Missing Hamilton man found dead in pond; vehicle also located