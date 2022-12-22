Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count
2
West Chester approves another deal for large new Kroger Marketplace
3
Duke Energy electric customers to pay higher prices after state...
4
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor as deliberations...
5
Butler County townships get big boost for roadwork