Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-18-20-39-61, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
