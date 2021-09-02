Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-20-29-48-51, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
