Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-29-36-41-43, Powerball: 5, Power Play:
(seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: zero)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
