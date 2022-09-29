journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-10-24-33-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(six, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $322,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

