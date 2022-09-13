Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-14-16-34-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(six, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
