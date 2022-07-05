Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-16-24-31-56, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
