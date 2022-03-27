Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-10-50-59-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(two, ten, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
