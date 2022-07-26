Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
2
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds enters not guilty plea to new...
3
New Five Points roundabout open for business
4
Clark County deputy killed: Prosecutor moved by officers’ response to...
5
Miracle League organizations play in Fairfield, honor 10 years of local...