journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-39-47-49-56, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
First concept of Badin High School stadium plan approved
2
Restaurant industry starving for employees: Where are the workers?
3
Cleveland-Cliffs reports big increase in net income despite war in...
4
A happy deception: Fairfield teacher lured into ceremony to win top...
5
Miami University faculty present ‘Portraits In Contrast’ chamber...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top