Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-15-38-47-65, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(five, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-seven, sixty-five; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

