Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-27-42-43-47, Powerball: 13
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven; Powerball: thirteen)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
