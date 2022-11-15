journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Towne Mall Galleria redevelopment may be put on hold
2
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
3
Jurors in Pike County murder trial have heard from 54 witnesses so far
4
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol; Man brings box cutters aboard...
5
Prices up on live, artificial Christmas trees this year
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top