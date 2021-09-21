journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

37-51-54-58-60, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $472 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

