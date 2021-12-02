journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-15-38-57-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

