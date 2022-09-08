Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
